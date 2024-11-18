Eight vocational centers to be established in Skardu : Minister

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Minister for education, Ghulam Shahzad Agha on Monday said 8 vocational centers would be set up for women in Skardu.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Gul Khatoon Huner Bazar in Skardu, he said GB governor would inaugurate the centers formally.

The projects for welfare of woman would be introduced in next year Annual Development Programme (ADP), the minister added.

Shahzad Agha said the GB government was devising policy to start programs for development of women in the area.