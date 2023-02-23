Eight wheat smugglers arrested with 4,710 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday caught eight wheat and flour smugglers and recovered 4,710 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad, Taxila, Mandra areas and rounded up Usman, Ismail, Abdullah, Moaz Ali, Arshad, Shahid, Sabir and Asad on recovery of 4,710 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat and flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and wheat out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

395