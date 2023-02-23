UrduPoint.com

Eight Wheat Smugglers Arrested With 4,710 Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Eight wheat smugglers arrested with 4,710 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday caught eight wheat and flour smugglers and recovered 4,710 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad, Taxila, Mandra areas and rounded up Usman, Ismail, Abdullah, Moaz Ali, Arshad, Shahid, Sabir and Asad on recovery of 4,710 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat and flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and wheat out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

395

Related Topics

Police Fine Rawalpindi Taxila All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

5 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.