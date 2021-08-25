Eight women appointed as members DRC: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera Iqbal Khan Wednesday said that for the first time eight women were appointed as members of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) to resolve women related issues.

In a statement issued here DPO said that on the directives of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari the women members were included in DRC team to resolve women related issues on priority basis as maximum incidents of killing were either related to women or involve the women as victims.

He said the newly included eight women would take oath on August 26.