UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Women Held For Looting Houses In Guise Of Maids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

Eight women held for looting houses in guise of maids

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad has busted an inter-provincial gang of female thieves involved in stealing the valuables from the houses in guise of maids and recovered 26 tola gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs. 3 million from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad has busted an inter-provincial gang of female thieves involved in stealing the valuables from the houses in guise of maids and recovered 26 tola gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs. 3 million from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a team of CIA team including ASI Rana Tasneem and others arrested eight women involved in ransacking houses after being employed there as maids. The nabbed women have been identified as Nazia, Kiran, Asima, Sughram Sharat, Shehnaz, Saadia and Ghazala.

Police team also recovered 26 tola gold ornaments, artificial jewelry and other valuables worth Rs. 3 million from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to ransack houses after getting employment there as maids. Further investigation is underway from them as around dozen of cases have been registered against them at various police stations.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police CIA Maids Jewelry Women Gold From Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

24 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

39 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

48 minutes ago

HBO series tackles Spain taboo over Basque ETA sep ..

11 seconds ago

US Willing to Reestablish Diplomatic Ties With Ira ..

13 seconds ago

Hong Kong's New Definition of Media Representative ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.