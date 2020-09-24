Eight women held for looting houses in guise of maids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad has busted an inter-provincial gang of female thieves involved in stealing the valuables from the houses in guise of maids and recovered 26 tola gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs. 3 million from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a team of CIA team including ASI Rana Tasneem and others arrested eight women involved in ransacking houses after being employed there as maids. The nabbed women have been identified as Nazia, Kiran, Asima, Sughram Sharat, Shehnaz, Saadia and Ghazala.

Police team also recovered 26 tola gold ornaments, artificial jewelry and other valuables worth Rs. 3 million from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to ransack houses after getting employment there as maids. Further investigation is underway from them as around dozen of cases have been registered against them at various police stations.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.