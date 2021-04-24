Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpakar

An eight-year-old boy was injured on Saturday after being bitten by a stray dog in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :An eight-year-old boy was injured on Saturday after being bitten by a stray dog in Tharparkar district.

According to details, the incident took place in village ketaari, while one week ago, five children were also injured in a dog attack in the district. Injured boy was shifted to Taluka hospital chachro for treatment.