Eight-year Old Boy Injured Of Dog Bite In Tharpakar
Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:33 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :An eight-year-old boy was injured on Saturday after being bitten by a stray dog in Tharparkar district.
According to details, the incident took place in village ketaari, while one week ago, five children were also injured in a dog attack in the district. Injured boy was shifted to Taluka hospital chachro for treatment.