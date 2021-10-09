Eight-year old boy killed in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

An eight-year old boy was killed in a village of DI Khan and the body was recovered from a nearby sugarcane field in the limits of Dera Township police station here on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :An eight-year old boy was killed in a village of DI Khan and the body was recovered from a nearby sugarcane field in the limits of Dera Township police station here on Saturday.

According to police, while quoting First Information Report (FIR) lodged by Ghulam Mustafa resident of Lachra village that his eight year old son Ameer Hamza a grade one student had went to school on Friday but did not return home.

The complainant father told police that after mysterious disappearance the family searched for the boy and later, adding found the constricted body of the boy in a sugarcane field at the outskirt of the village.

Police said, the body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital where the postmortem report revealed that boy had died due to rope or cloth allegedly entangled around his neck by unknown assailants.

The police did not add any sexual attempt and molestation along the postmortem report.

Dera Township police registered the case against unknown accused with no arrest till the filing of this report.