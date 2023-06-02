UrduPoint.com

Eight-year Old Girl Raped, Culprit Escapes Broad Daylight In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2023 | 12:24 PM

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

The child girl was immediately shifted to a hospital, where a medico-legal confirmed the occurrence of rape.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2023) An eight-year old Afghan girl was raped in broad daylight in Mohallah Diptian in Shahzad Town police precinct, the latest reports said on Friday.

The culprits successfully escaped despite the presence of the residents in the area.

The child victim was immediately taken to a hospital, where a medico-legal official confirmed the occurrence of rape.

Upon the complaint filed by the victim's father, the Shahzad Town police registered a case against the unidentified rapist under sections 376 and 377/B of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, at the time of this report, the rapist remained at large and had not been apprehended.

The Afghan national from Jalalabad shared his account with the Shahzad Town police, saying that his family had been residing in Mohallah Diptian, near Mariam Masjid, for a couple of months. He explained that he and his elder brother were present at their house when they heard noises coming from the street. Upon rushing outside, they encountered a young man running towards them.

Without knowing the reason for his hasty escape, both father and his brother attempted to catch him, but he managed to elude their grasp and fled from their custody.

He recounted, "We proceeded to the location where people from the street had gathered and saw my young daughter in tears."

When questioned, the minor victim recounted the horrifying details of the assault. She explained that while she was playing near her house, the rapist forcefully dragged her into an under-construction building and raped her.

The DPO (Rural) has taken charge of the case and instructed the Shahzad Town police to treat it as a priority, utilizing all available resources to apprehend the perpetrator, according to police sources.

The SP has formed teams and dispatched them to various locations to gather leads about the rapist.

The sources added that the police have detained a few individuals for questioning and expressed confidence that the investigative teams would make significant progress in identifying and capturing the criminal within the next 24 hours.

