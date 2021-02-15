Eighteen SMIU employees upgraded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Total 18 employees of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) have been upgraded to the next grade according to their seniority.

In a formal ceremony held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium on Monday, six superintendents (BPS-16) were upgraded to the next grade (BPS-17), ten (10) office assistant (BPS-14) have been upgraded (to BPS-16) and two clerks have also been promoted from (BPS-08) to (BPS-11).

"This is the due right of the employees," said SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon.

"We have done the promotions following the due process and without any pressure," he added.

Speaking in the upgradation ceremony, Prof. Memon said that the process of promotions of the employees was initiated as per the decision taken by the Sindh government.

Prof. Memon while encouraging the staff of the university said that it was an honour for all the employees working in the historical institution of the country. "There is a long way to go. Those who work hard get more success and I wish them all the very best for the bright future," he added.