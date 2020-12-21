Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Shaheed on Tuesday

The eight death anniversary of Awami National Party's (ANP) Shaheed leader Bashir Ahmed Bilour will be observed on Tuesday

The ceremony in this regard will be held in Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar where provincial and central political leaders will highlight achievements and different aspects of Bashir Ahmed Khan's life in their speeches.

Bashir Ahmed Bilour was martyred in a bomb blast in which nine people were killed and 18 injured on December 22, 2012.

Bashir Ahmed Bilour was a senior leader who was elected as a member of the provincial assembly for five consecutive terms. He also served as provincial president of ANP for two times.