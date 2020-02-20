UrduPoint.com
Eighth Edition Of LLF To Start From Feb 21 At The Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The eighth edition of the annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is being organized from Friday, (February 21, 2020) at the Alhamra Arts Center here.

The three-day event would culminate on Sunday.

Alhamra Art Centre will host various sessions with eminent writers, historians, artists and opinion makers from Pakistan and abroad, during the event.

The event will be free and open-to-the-public.

Alhamra Arts Center official sources said that this year among others, Oyinkan Braithwaite, winner of the commonwealth short story prize, will participate in the event while noted author Musharraf Ali Farooqi will launch his latest book, The Merman and the Book of Power.

Similarly novelist and poet Nitasha Kaul, who has written the "Plight of Kashmir in Modi's India," and Adrian Hayes' One Man's Climb, a book about his journey to reach the summit of K2, would also be launched in the event.

