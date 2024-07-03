Eighth Space Summer School To Be Held At IST From Aug 05-09
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Space education Research Lab (SERL) of National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has announced to hold the eighth Space Summer School from August 05-09, featuring a number of space related exciting activities for the learners.
According to the IST, the Space Summer School will be held at Institute of Space Technology (IST) and students from Grade 6-12 can participate in the event.
The Space Summer School will give an opportunity to the students to explore the wonders of space through interactive lectures, hands-on activities, exciting competitions, and innovative projects.
The deadline to register for participating in the summer school is July 22.
The summer school will also provide an opportunity to visit state-of-the-art labs and participate in a mesmerizing Astronomy Night.
The space summer school 2024 will contain interactive lectures, hands-on activities, software simulations, STEAM based space activities/projects, and lab visits with in the following domains including Astronomy and Astrophysics; Earth and Atmosphere; Aviation; Rocketry and Satellite Technology and Applications.
The students will be divided into two groups including Abecedarian Group for Grade 6-8 and Virtuoso Group Grade 9-12.
The Abecedarian and Virtuoso groups will follow their schedule separately.
Abecedarians will have interactive lectures and activities covering all the domains of the summer school.
The Virtuoso group will have the basic introductory interactive lectures about all domains and then has to work on specialized project by choosing one of the domains among Astronomy and Astrophysics; Aviation; Rocketry and Satellite Technology.
The aspiring students can register through the web link bit.ly/reg_sss2024.
