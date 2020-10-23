UrduPoint.com
Eigth Dead,1,029 Injured In 922 Accidents

Fri 23rd October 2020

Eigth dead,1,029 injured in 922 accidents

At least eight people were killed and 1,029 injured in 922 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1,029 injured in 922 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 423 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 459 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 203 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 65 accidents and 68 victims.

According to data, 794 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 84 cars, 37 vans,31 trucks and 127 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

