Either Order Of Presiding Officer And Returning Officer Can Be Considered Court Order Or Otherwise, Detailed Decision Will Be Given In Some Other Case: SC

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Either order of presiding officer and returning officer can be considered court order or otherwise, detailed decision will be given in some other case: SC

Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of election petition of Moulvi Muhammad Hanif in connection with Balochistan Assembly polls

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of election petition of Moulvi Muhammad Hanif in connection with Balochistan Assembly polls.The court maintained a detailed decision will be given in future in respect of this case that either the order of presiding officer or returning officer can be considered court's order or otherwise.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing Wednesday.Counsel for Moulvi Muhammad Hanif told the court returning officer had rejected his client nomination papers in 2018 polls.

Returning officer had mentioned the word dishonesty besides rejecting the papers.

This has been decided in Allah Dino case this is a life time disqualification.CJP remarked " now election has been held.

This has become old matter. Now you should wait for next election. If you lie then such thing will happen. If life time disqualification is talked about and when some one say this then you can come to court.

You are talking about article 62-1/F but the situation is different here.Order of presiding officer and returning officer should be considered the decision of court or otherwise , we will give detailed decision about it in some other case, he observed.

