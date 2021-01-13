UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Ahmed Minhas To Look After Work Of DG Pakistan Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:28 PM

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakistan Post

Additional Director General of Pakistan Post Ejaz Ahmed Minhas on Wednesday was given look after charge of the Director General of Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Director General of Pakistan Post Ejaz Ahmed Minhas on Wednesday was given look after charge of the Director General of Pakistan Post.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Communications, Director General of Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana proceeded on leave w.e.f 13-01-2021 till his date of superannuation i-e 03-04-2021.

More Stories From Pakistan

