Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Director General of Pakistan Post Ejaz Ahmed Minhas on Wednesday was given look after charge of the Director General of Pakistan Post.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Communications, Director General of Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana proceeded on leave w.e.f 13-01-2021 till his date of superannuation i-e 03-04-2021.