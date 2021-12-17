Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi appointed new federal ombudsman

The president has appointed Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as federal ombudsman who has served as Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, has a Master's degree in Political Science from the University of Punjab and one in Public Policy and Planning from Pennsylvania State University, USA, a press release said on Friday.

He joined Civil Service of Pakistan in 1972 through competitive examination, and held positions of Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner and Provincial Secretary of a number of departments including the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) In KP.

He has been Consul General / Trade Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada and Pakistan's Permanent Representative at a UN Body (International Civil Aviation Organization).

His last few significant assignments include: Chief Secretary KP, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Railways, and Federal Secretary Environment.

He was awarded 'Tamghai-Eisar' for his outstanding work in the Earthquake of 2005.

After retirement, he is working as Senior Advisor and National Child Commissioner in the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Islamabad.