Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi Appointed New Federal Ombudsman

Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The president has appointed Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as federal ombudsman who has served as Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, has a Master's degree in Political Science from the University of Punjab and one in Public Policy and Planning from Pennsylvania State University, USA, a press release said on Friday.

He joined Civil Service of Pakistan in 1972 through competitive examination, and held positions of Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner and Provincial Secretary of a number of departments including the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) In KP.

He has been Consul General / Trade Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada and Pakistan's Permanent Representative at a UN Body (International Civil Aviation Organization).

His last few significant assignments include: Chief Secretary KP, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Railways, and Federal Secretary Environment.

He was awarded 'Tamghai-Eisar' for his outstanding work in the Earthquake of 2005.

After retirement, he is working as Senior Advisor and National Child Commissioner in the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Islamabad.

