Ejaz Alam Augustine congratulates winners of PTI from GB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday congratulated winning candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, he said that according to unofficial results from Gilgit-Baltistan PTI candidates were winning the election.

The provincial minister said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), adding that they endorsed the view point of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that once again the majority of people expressed confidence over policies and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and this proved that "PTI is the most popular party of the country". He added that a new era of development and prosperity would begin in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister said that people of the country know fully well as to who was working for them and who was just making noise.