Ejaz Alam Augustine discusses GSP plus status, minorities' rights with German envoy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, along with Dorota Brzezicki, called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine at his office on Friday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including GSP plus status, Pakistan-Germany relations, situation of human rights and protection of religious minorities and role of treaty implementation cell.

The minister apprised the ambassador about the measures taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of religious minorities including allocation of five per cent quota in the government jobs, the role of district committees for the protection of human rights, five per cent mandatory quota and two per cent quota in higher education for the students of religious minorities.

The minister said that the Punjab government was fully aware of its international obligations and the department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs was closely monitoring various Acts and legislation to ensure protection of rights of minorities. The government was also promoting interfaith harmony, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in society, he added. He mentioned that minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and a conducive atmosphere was provided to them to grow and excel in different sectors.

The German envoy acknowledged the efforts of the Punjab government for the protection of human rights and the welfare of religious minorities. He hoped the government would fulfill its commitments with the masses while moving forward positively.