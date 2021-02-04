Ejaz Alam Augustine for societal behaviour modification

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday stressed the need for societal behaviour modification to ensure respect for peoples' rights, especially of minority communities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday stressed the need for societal behaviour modification to ensure respect for peoples' rights, especially of minority communities.

He expressed these views while speaking at multi-stakeholder dialogue "Towards Improved Human Rights Protection in Punjab", jointly organised by the Democracy Reporting International (DRI) and Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department here.

The minister announced that the Punjab government was set to introduce interfaith harmony policy which was aimed to promote peaceful coexistence.

On the occasion, Punjab HR&MA Secretary Nadeemur Rehamn said the provincial government, despite numerous challenges, was endeavouring to introduce policy recommendations for improved human rights protection in the province.

Punjab Assembly's Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs ChairpersonTahir Khalil Sindhu, Senior human rights champion Hussain Naqi, HR&MA Deputy Director MuhammadYousaf and others were also present.