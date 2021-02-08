UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Alam Augustine Greets Cricket Team

Mon 08th February 2021

Ejaz Alam Augustine greets cricket team

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine congratulated the national cricket team on defeating the South African team in the Test series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine congratulated the national cricket team on defeating the South African team in the Test series.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister said the victory against great cricket team like South Africa, undoubtedly a unique honour for youngster of Pakistani team.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that South Africa was one of the best team in the world of cricket. He hoped that Pakistani cricket team would also perform well in upcoming T-20 series against South Africa. In the gameone team has to win and one has to lose but it is good to see an interesting match, he said.

