Ejaz Ali Khan Takes Oath As Ombudsman Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Ejaz Ali Khan takes oath as Ombudsman of Sindh

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday administered oath to newly appointed Ombudsman of Sindh Ejaz Ali Khan in a ceremony at the Sindh Governor's House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday administered oath to newly appointed Ombudsman of Sindh Ejaz Ali Khan in a ceremony at the Sindh Governor's House here on Monday.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, members of Sindh Assembly and other notables also attended the ceremony, said a statement.

