Ejaz Ali Khan takes oath as Ombudsman of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday administered oath to newly appointed Ombudsman of Sindh Ejaz Ali Khan in a ceremony at the Sindh Governor's House here on Monday.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, members of Sindh Assembly and other notables also attended the ceremony, said a statement.