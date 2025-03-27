Open Menu

Ejaz Anwar Chohan Appointed As Election Commissioner Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Ejaz Anwar Chohan appointed as Election Commissioner Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Ejaz Anwar Chohan has been appointed as the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, according to the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Ejaz Anwar Chohan, has assumed charge of his post at the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Karachi and started working, said a statement on Thursday.

The officers and staff of the Election Commission congratulated Ejaz Chohan on his new assignment.

