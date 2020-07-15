UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ejaz Appeals Masses To Celebrate Eid With Simplicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Ejaz appeals masses to celebrate Eid with simplicity

Minister for Interior, Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the countrymen to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the countrymen to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister expressed these views during his visit to Peshawar to review the SOPs prepared for upcoming festival of Eidu-I-Azha.

He also reviewed arrangements made for model cattle market established there for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Ejaz Shah appreciated the efforts and measures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for bringing down the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The minister assured all possible assistance and cooperation from the Federal government to province in the fight against coronavirus.

He also directed the management to implement SOPs at all cost in the province to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

He was of the view that careless attitude would create difficult situation for masses. "We as a nation have to fight coronavirus pandemic," he added.

The minister said the government will make all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the people. Ejaz Shah also sought masses cooperation to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Sale Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed expresses optimism about recorded ..

1 hour ago

Legal action underway against unapproved housing c ..

36 seconds ago

German Police Find 31 Illegal Migrants in Refriger ..

39 seconds ago

Serbia Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Starting Fri ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.