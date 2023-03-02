Ejaz Baloch expressed best wishes on Baloch Culture Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education Mir Ejaz Baloch has expressed best wishes while congratulating the Baloch living around the world on Baloch Culture Day.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that Baloch Culture Day is a day of peace, love and national unity.

He noted that the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to make the world aware of Baloch culture.

"Baloch culture is a unique and strong culture, based on ancient heritage and famous for the hospitality, courage and commitment of the Baloch people," he further said.