UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ejaz Ch, Chief Minister Buzdar Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Ejaz Ch, Chief Minister Buzdar discuss matters of mutual interest

President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and head of good governance committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain Manhais called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and head of good governance committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain Manhais called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interests.

They strongly condemned hooliganism at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

The CM regretted that the sanctity of the last resting place of the father of the nation was violated, adding that no conscious person could ever think of doing so.

The whole nation was saddened as some elements were bent upon damaging the national interest for the sake of some temporal stakes, the CM remarked.

He asserted there was no room for a specific agenda of people with some vested interest in the new Pakistan and regretted the opposition parties were bent upon tarnishing the journey towards a transparent Pakistan. The PTI was the most popular political party and it valued the office-bearers and they would be given their due rights, he added.

Ejaz Chaudhry strongly condemned the irreverence of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, adding that a political party created ruckus for personal benefit. The opposition had no agenda and it was also afraid of the transparent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he observed.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FNC, Arab Parliament explore mechanism for joint c ..

1 minute ago

UAE chairs 30th meeting of GCC Ministers of Justic ..

1 minute ago

UAE Balloon Team designs Abrahamic House Balloon

1 minute ago

DIFC hosts inaugural cohort of Emirati students fr ..

16 minutes ago

Balochistan Young Doctors end strike

2 minutes ago

Food Authority seizes 150kg unhealthy candies

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.