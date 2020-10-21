Ejaz Ch, Chief Minister Buzdar discuss matters of mutual interest

President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and head of good governance committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain Manhais called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and head of good governance committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain Manhais called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday and discussed the matters of mutual interests.

They strongly condemned hooliganism at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

The CM regretted that the sanctity of the last resting place of the father of the nation was violated, adding that no conscious person could ever think of doing so.

The whole nation was saddened as some elements were bent upon damaging the national interest for the sake of some temporal stakes, the CM remarked.

He asserted there was no room for a specific agenda of people with some vested interest in the new Pakistan and regretted the opposition parties were bent upon tarnishing the journey towards a transparent Pakistan. The PTI was the most popular political party and it valued the office-bearers and they would be given their due rights, he added.

Ejaz Chaudhry strongly condemned the irreverence of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, adding that a political party created ruckus for personal benefit. The opposition had no agenda and it was also afraid of the transparent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he observed.