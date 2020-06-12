Ejaz Ch hails people-friendly federal budget

President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Friday lauded the federal government for presenting a people-friendly budget 2020-21 in the difficult situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Friday lauded the Federal government for presenting a people-friendly budget 2020-21 in the difficult situation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the federal government had given a great relief to the business community and common man by not levying new taxes in the budget.

He said the government had won the hearts of masses by presentinga well balanced budget despite coronavirus outbreak.