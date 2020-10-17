UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Chaudhry Condemns Absconder Nawaz Sharif For Levelling Baseless Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Ejaz Chaudhry condemns absconder Nawaz Sharif for levelling baseless allegations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Saturday strongly condemned the absconder Nawaz Sharif for levelling baseless allegations on the leaders of state institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Saturday strongly condemned the absconder Nawaz Sharif for levelling baseless allegations on the leaders of state institutions.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) yesterday's public gathering held in Gujranwala, he said that proclaimed offender sitting in London was spewing venom against country.

He further said, "Nawaz Sharif wants to create chaos in the country after becoming tool of extremists." Thief, corrupt and certified liar was speaking the language of Modi, he added.

He said that (PDM) leaders were working on anti state agenda.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that Pakistan Army Jawans were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the integrity of the country adding that whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs.

