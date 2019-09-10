UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Chaudhry Condoles With Qadir's Family

Tue 10th September 2019

Ejaz Chaudhry condoles with Qadir's family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional General Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry on Tuesday visited the residence of late legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir and expressed condolence with his family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Later, talking to the media, Ejaz Chaudhry said that legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir had always projected a positive image of the country across the globe through cricket who would be remembered forever.

