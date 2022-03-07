Ejaz Chaudhry lays stress on taking steps to control drug abuse

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Monday said that steps were needed to control drug abuse among younger generation as narcotics could destroy the social fabric if not controlled with strong measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Monday said that steps were needed to control drug abuse among younger generation as narcotics could destroy the social fabric if not controlled with strong measures.

He was addressing during an anti-narcotics walk held from Liberty Market to Center Point for creating awareness among youth about consequences of drugs.

He said that drug addiction was harmful not only for addicted but also for society, emphasizing on the causes of drug abuse and said there should be awareness on dangerous effects of narcotics in the youth of Pakistan.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that about seven million people had become victim of drug addiction in the country, adding that it was collective responsibility of parents and educational institutes' administration to keep an eye on activities of youth in order to protect them from this menace.

The Senator said that Punjab police should take stern action against drug peddlers around educational places and others to free the provincial capital from drug menace.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that he had suggested in Standing Committee on Narcotics Control led by him, to increase the budget and manpower for eliminating this curse, adding that Ulema should also guide the people pertaining to causes, effects and precautionary measures against the narcotics.

He urged the parents to conduct blood tests of their children on regular basis for examining whether their children were drug addicted or not.

The Senator said that Health Cards were distributed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after which the drug addicts could also get medical treatment of up to Rs 1 million.

On the occasion, Ejaz Chaudhry said that opposition's 'no confidence motion' would fail so those trying to create unrest and chaos in the country would also be defeated.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its constitutional tenure and again come to power in next general elections in 2023.

He said the government would not hold any talks with opposition on vote of no confidence, addingthat the next general elections would be held on time in 2023.