UrduPoint.com

Ejaz Chaudhry Stresses For Following Quaid-i-Azam's Teachings

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ejaz Chaudhry stresses for following Quaid-i-Azam's teachings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday stressed the need for following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit to cope with all challenges facing the country.

Addressing a function held here in connection with Defence Day at NA-131 PTI office, he said that Hindus had not accepted Pakistan since its creation while Modi's extremist thinking made all doubts clear in this regard.

He paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives for the integrity and defence of the motherland. India had always opposed two nation's theory, he added.

Ejaz Chaudhry said it was important for nations to recognize their enemies. Pak Army had played a significant role in keeping the nation united, adding that September 6 (Defence Day) was a symbol in this regard.

He also lauded the role of minorities in the development of the country.

Earlier, talking about cantonment board elections, he said that it was very important that party representatives with their introduction should convey the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan in all areas of cantonment board as it would definitely yield positive results.

He said that pin location of all polling stations should be made available at NA-131 PTI party office.

He further said that it was highly important for all wings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which include youth, minorities, labour, lawyers, women, sports and culture, welfare and others to provide data of their workforce at NA-131 party office and get their work plan.

He said that PTI women wing had also been mobilized for cantonment board elections.

Ejaz Chaudhry said, "Party representatives should also visit bazaars and distribute pamphlets among traders as person to person interaction plays significant role in any election campaign." He said that as now only six days were left in cantonment board elections so representatives should focuson door to door campaign.

PTI leader Humayun Akhtar also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Sports Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lawyers Visit September Women Sunday All NA-131 Labour Defence Day

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

3 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

5 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.