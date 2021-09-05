LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday stressed the need for following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit to cope with all challenges facing the country.

Addressing a function held here in connection with Defence Day at NA-131 PTI office, he said that Hindus had not accepted Pakistan since its creation while Modi's extremist thinking made all doubts clear in this regard.

He paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives for the integrity and defence of the motherland. India had always opposed two nation's theory, he added.

Ejaz Chaudhry said it was important for nations to recognize their enemies. Pak Army had played a significant role in keeping the nation united, adding that September 6 (Defence Day) was a symbol in this regard.

He also lauded the role of minorities in the development of the country.

Earlier, talking about cantonment board elections, he said that it was very important that party representatives with their introduction should convey the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan in all areas of cantonment board as it would definitely yield positive results.

He said that pin location of all polling stations should be made available at NA-131 PTI party office.

He further said that it was highly important for all wings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which include youth, minorities, labour, lawyers, women, sports and culture, welfare and others to provide data of their workforce at NA-131 party office and get their work plan.

He said that PTI women wing had also been mobilized for cantonment board elections.

Ejaz Chaudhry said, "Party representatives should also visit bazaars and distribute pamphlets among traders as person to person interaction plays significant role in any election campaign." He said that as now only six days were left in cantonment board elections so representatives should focuson door to door campaign.

PTI leader Humayun Akhtar also spoke on the occasion.