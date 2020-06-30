UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Lauds Role Of Intelligence & Law Enforcement Agencies For Fighting Valiantly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Ejaz lauds role of intelligence & law enforcement agencies for fighting valiantly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah on Monday appreciated the law enforcement & Intelligence agencies for taking prompt action against the anti-social & state elements who tried to damage the economic activity at psx Karachi, a big business hub of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel program, he lauded the role of security & intelligence agencies' personnel who fought valiantly today with terrorists.

The victims of Karachi PSX incident would have an additional package, besides a reward money that would be granted to the families of martyrs, he announced.

Pakistan, he said had been fighting a long war against terror.

The intelligence agencies, he said had nabbed many terrorists before launching any subversive activities in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General of Police said that CTD was launching an inquiry to reach the perpetrators of crime of Karachi Stock Exchange firing & hand grenade incident. He said defunct organization & foreign elements could have been involved in Karachi PSX firing incident.

