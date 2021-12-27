UrduPoint.com

Ejaz Qureshi Sworn In As Wafaqi Mohtasib

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday administered the oath of office to Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as the Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday administered the oath of office to Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as the Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

After the oath, the president also extended greetings to the newly sworn-in Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi would succeed Syed Tahir Shahbaz who had assumed the office on July 21st, 2017 as 7th regular Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Related Topics

Pakistan July 2017 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, glo ..

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, global economies on Monday to Fri ..

23 minutes ago
 Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

2 minutes ago
 Australia reports 1st fatality due to omicron vari ..

Australia reports 1st fatality due to omicron variant

2 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Australia scent victory as England collapse again ..

Australia scent victory as England collapse again in 3rd Test

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, Armenia to Hold First Envoys' Meeting on T ..

Turkey, Armenia to Hold First Envoys' Meeting on Ties' Normalization in Moscow - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.