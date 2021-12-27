Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday administered the oath of office to Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as the Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday administered the oath of office to Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi as the Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

After the oath, the president also extended greetings to the newly sworn-in Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi would succeed Syed Tahir Shahbaz who had assumed the office on July 21st, 2017 as 7th regular Wafaqi Mohtasib.