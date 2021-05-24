Ejaz Raza appointed as chairman Red Crescent society AJK.

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has appointed Muhammad Ejaz Raza as chairman state Red Crescent society AJK for a period of three years, said a notification issued here Monday by the office of president.

Ejaz Raza had worked as Chairman Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) besides serving in different National Banks on key positions and his appointment has been made in recognition of his services for the betterment of the region while working on key positions.

He belongs to a noble political family of AJK's Mirpur city.

His father late Ch. Ghulam Ahmad Raza had served as Minister education in AJK.

His appointment has been made on the advice of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan who earlier offered him other key posts in government in recognition of services but Mr. refused to accept.

His appointment has been highly appreciated by the political and social circles of AJK who remembered his performance as chairman MDA and his honesty and credibility.