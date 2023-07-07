Open Menu

Ejaz Sanjrani Says Desecration Of Holy Quran Intolerable, Strongly Condemn Heinous Act

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ejaz Sanjrani says desecration of Holy Quran intolerable, strongly condemn heinous act

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ejaz Sanjrani on Friday said that the Sweden incident had hurt and insulted Muslims all over the world.

He expressed strong reaction to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said that such extremist and criminal acts had hurt the religious and spiritual feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

The incident appears to be part of a plan to create conflict and chaos aimed to sabotage the efforts for global peace, he said and added that the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan strongly condemned this heinous act.

Such incidents are intolerable and the international community should raise their voices against the despicable act and criminalize all acts that promote the ideology of extremism and hatred and offend religions and beliefs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Sweden Criminals Muslim All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

16 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

22 minutes ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

32 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

49 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

3 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan