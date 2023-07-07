Ejaz Sanjrani says desecration of Holy Quran intolerable, strongly condemn heinous act

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ejaz Sanjrani on Friday said that the Sweden incident had hurt and insulted Muslims all over the world.

He expressed strong reaction to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said that such extremist and criminal acts had hurt the religious and spiritual feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

The incident appears to be part of a plan to create conflict and chaos aimed to sabotage the efforts for global peace, he said and added that the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan strongly condemned this heinous act.

Such incidents are intolerable and the international community should raise their voices against the despicable act and criminalize all acts that promote the ideology of extremism and hatred and offend religions and beliefs.