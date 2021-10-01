Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary Friday requested the Ulema to play their role in creating awareness among the people against drugs abuse, its religious prohibition and punishment for Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary Friday requested the Ulema to play their role in creating awareness among the people against drugs abuse, its religious prohibition and punishment for Muslims.

The meeting of the Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary.

"The Ulema should spare five minutes time prior to Friday prayers on the use of Narcotics and bring awareness in the people on its religious prohibition and punishment for the Muslims" he added.

It was agreed that the Chairman of the committee will forward this recommendation to Ulema through the President of Pakistan.

The Secretary Ministry of Narcotic Control, informed the committee that there is no religious motivation for drugs such as heroin weed and hash etc.

The secretary said that it was earlier recommended that the Ulema should spare time from Friday prayers on religious motivation on the Prohibition of Drugs, which should not only be restricted to the use of alcohol alone.

The Senate body was also given a comprehensive briefing on rehabilitation process and facilities extended by the Ministry throughout the country.

The committee was apprised that according to UNODC's survey on Drug Abuse in Pakistan, 2013, the number of drug addicts were 6.7 million; however the estimated number of addicts today stands close to 9 million.

The Ministry also informed the committee that survey on Drug user in Pakistan was expected to be conducted in 2023.

The Chairman Committee stressed that a factual figure was the need of the hour as the use of drugs in youth had increased by manifolds, since 2013.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control apprised the committee that it was not the mandate of the ministry to undertake rehabilitation/ treatment of drugs addicts.

According to "section 52 and 53 of CNSA ACT 1997" the responsibility for the registration and rehabilitation of drug addicts falls within the purview of the provincial governments.

The committee was informed that ANF was running 4x Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (MATRCs) with the support 'patronage of Provincial Govt/ MNC, one running in the Islamabad Capital Territory established in 2005.

It comprises of 45 bedded hospital, since 2005 a total number of 6652 drugs addict patients have been treated till Aug 2021 and the second hospital is in Karachi established in 2010, it comprises of 205 bedded hospital ( including 25 bedded for female ward and 25 bedded Juveniles ward, being managed by the government of Sindh.

It was informed that in the Karachi hospital since 2010, a total of 6548 drugs addict patients have been treated till Aug 2021.

It was noted by the committee that no hospitals had been established in Punjab, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee observed that the lack of establishing centers in the provinces was a great matter of concern and steps should be taken to address the problem.

The committee was apprised on the current scenario of treatment and Rehabilitation services in Pakistan. It was informed that there are 130 Treatment Facilities Centers and of 6,500 total treatment beds capacity.

The annual treatment capacity is 30,000 and 1370 clinical staff including doctors, psychologist, psychiatrist and nurse.

The committee was apprised that 15 percent of clients were treated for Heroine and 31pc for cannabis Hashish and 33pc addicts treated for crystal.

Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar questioned on the focus of drug control and count amongst the Elite Class, which has become the trend of the day. Cocaine is called the Rich men's Aspirin.

He said that while the poor class is addicted to drugs because they are succumbed to vulnerable circumstances, it's a recreation for the Rich.

The committee stressed on the measures taken to control drugs not only amongst the detested but also in the rich class, which has adopted it as a matter of leisure.

The Chairman Committee recommended holding meetings at provincial level with the Chief Minister, on a line of actions on the establishment of rehabilitations center across the country and on the awareness on its usage.