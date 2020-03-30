UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Shah Appeals Citizen To Stay At Home, Follow Government Guidelines

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Ejaz Shah appeals citizen to stay at home, follow government guidelines

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday appealed citizen to stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday appealed citizen to stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a message, he said, "I will request the citizens to stay at home and cooperate with the government as spread of coronavirus can be prevented only through precautionary measures.Don't not be afraid of coronavirus, fight against it." The minister expressed the hoped the country would soon overcome from this difficult situation.

Sharing information about his constituency Nankana Sahib, he said 10 people of one family had been tested positive for coronavirus. Eight out of 10 had returned from Saudi Arabia while two were members of "Tablighi Jamaat" he added.

He said that people tested positive had been put in quarantine for14 days at their home.

He said that district administration was providing food to them while no symptoms of coronavirus were witnessed in them so far.

He said that three additional field hospitals had been established in the areas to providemedical care to coronavirus affected persons adding that the hospitals could provide medical treatment to about 160 people.

He said that 17 quarantine centers having capacity to accommodate 1600 people had also been set up in the area 40 more sites were also indentified for the quarantine centers to deal with any emergency situation. He said that the government was taking all possible steps for the protection of the citizens.

