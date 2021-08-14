UrduPoint.com

Ejaz Shah Congratulated Nation On 75th Independence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:38 PM

Ejaz Shah congratulated nation on 75th Independence Day

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ejaz Ahmed Shah has congratulated the nation on 75th Independence Day and prayed for freedom of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ejaz Ahmed Shah has congratulated the nation on 75th Independence Day and prayed for freedom of Kashmir.

In his Independence Day message, the minister paid rich tributes to those, who fought and sacrificed for the country.

"Breathing in open air is a great blessing of Allah, he said.

"I pray that soon my Kashmiri brothers will also have the opportunity to breathe in the open air." "We will continue to raise our voice for Kashmir at every forum,"said the minister.

He urged the countrymen to strictly follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Everyone should prove to be a responsible citizen on this Independence Day, get vaccinated and save Pakistan from this corona by taking precautionary measures, let us rise above differences," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

21 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

22 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

22 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

22 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

22 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.