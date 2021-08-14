Ejaz Shah congratulated nation on 75th Independence Day

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ejaz Ahmed Shah has congratulated the nation on 75th Independence Day and prayed for freedom of Kashmir.

In his Independence Day message, the minister paid rich tributes to those, who fought and sacrificed for the country.

"Breathing in open air is a great blessing of Allah, he said.

"I pray that soon my Kashmiri brothers will also have the opportunity to breathe in the open air." "We will continue to raise our voice for Kashmir at every forum,"said the minister.

He urged the countrymen to strictly follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Everyone should prove to be a responsible citizen on this Independence Day, get vaccinated and save Pakistan from this corona by taking precautionary measures, let us rise above differences," he concluded.