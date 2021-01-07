UrduPoint.com
Ejaz Shah Visits ANF Academy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:16 PM

Ejaz Shah visits ANF academy

Minister for Narcotic Control Ejaz Ahmed Shah Thursday underlined the need for carrying out more research work at ANF academy to eradicate drugs from the country in an effective manner

He made these remarks during his visit to the Anti-Narcotic Force Academy here. Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) Director General Major General Arif Malik also accompanied with him during the visit, said a news release.

Upon arrival, the minister was briefed on functioning and importance of the academy.

"The facilities and courses available at the academy are commendable," he remarked, while assuring government's cooperation and assistance for improving training courses' standards.

Ejaz Shah said free-drug society was imperative for the secure future of next generations.

On this occasion, he also held a separate meeting with the ANF DG. They agreed to make all out efforts for making the society drug-free.

