Ejaz takes charge as Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan

Ejaz Anwar Chauhan took charge of the post of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan took charge of the post of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of ECP Balochistan, the newly appointed Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has taken charge of his post.

After assuming charge, he held an introductory meeting with the officers of his office.

Addressing the officers in the meeting, he said that we all have to work together for the elections and any kind of negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated.

He said that all the officers should work honestly and diligently.

APP/ask