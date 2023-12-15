Open Menu

Ejaz Takes Charge As Provincial Election Commissioner Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Ejaz takes charge as Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan

Ejaz Anwar Chauhan took charge of the post of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan took charge of the post of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of ECP Balochistan, the newly appointed Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has taken charge of his post.

After assuming charge, he held an introductory meeting with the officers of his office.

Addressing the officers in the meeting, he said that we all have to work together for the elections and any kind of negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated.

He said that all the officers should work honestly and diligently.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Post All

Recent Stories

Anti-tank mine kills 4 soldiers in Senegal's Casam ..

Anti-tank mine kills 4 soldiers in Senegal's Casamance

11 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil Ge ..

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil George

18 minutes ago
 Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

25 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

25 minutes ago
 Timely elections to strengthen country, improve re ..

Timely elections to strengthen country, improve relations with foreign nations: ..

21 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother off ..

Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother offered

21 minutes ago
SC issues written order regarding suspension of ju ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of judgment about army courts

21 minutes ago
 Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App f ..

Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App for streamlined administration

21 minutes ago
 No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullah ..

No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullahpur Flyover: FDA DG

21 minutes ago
 Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recov ..

Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recovery drive so far: Senate body ..

16 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencie ..

LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencies

16 minutes ago
 Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs ..

Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs of APS Peshawar attack

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan