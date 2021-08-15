UrduPoint.com

EKBNS Serves Free Meals To 704269 Beneficiaries So Far

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

EKBNS serves free meals to 704269 beneficiaries so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) initiative of the present government has provided free meals to around 704269 beneficiaries so far in different cities.

According to an official source, two-time hygienic packed food had been distributed to 704269 needy individuals at their doorsteps through mobile service.

Currently, 12 Mobile Units in urban and rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar were operating for this purpose on different routes. Each Mobile Unit provides food to 1000 needy individuals on first come first serve basis, the official source told on Thursday.

According to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), EKBNS initiative was launched by the Federal government to eliminate hunger in the country.

The initiative is an extension of Ehsaas Langar Policy and it aims to distribute cooked meals at designated delivery points to the people in need especially those at risk of or experiencing hunger.

Under this initiative, meals are delivered free of charge through food truck arrangements and the EKBNS recipients are labour class including the elderly, disabled, laborers, daily wage earners, women and children who cannot access Ehsaas Langar sites in industrial zones and bus stations.

This programme has been designed in a public private partnership mode whereby Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust manages provision of meals.

