Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Tank police have devised an effective security plan to ensure peace during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Iftikhar Ali Shah to ensure the implementation of the security plan in letter and spirit. The meeting was participated by Station House Officers (SHOs) and in-charges of various police stations and check posts.

Chairing the meeting, DSP City Sharifullah Khan Kundi said that all out efforts should be made to implement the plan which aimed at maintaining peace, curbing crime rates and addressing citizen concerns during the holy month of Ramazan.

He issued special directives to all police stations and check posts to increase vigilance and enforce the law effectively.

It was decided during the meeting that additional police personnel would be deployed in markets, squares, and other crowded areas to facilitate citizens in their shopping and daily activities and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Arrangements have also been made to enhance patrolling around mosques and implement a smooth traffic flow system in markets.

Similarly, special traffic staff will be deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, ensuring minimal inconvenience to shoppers and worshipers alike.