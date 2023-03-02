UrduPoint.com

Elaborate National Strategy Crucial To Stamp Out Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said that a comprehensive and effective national strategy is required to root out the menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said that a comprehensive and effective national strategy is required to root out the menace of terrorism.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Coordination Committee established under the Central Apex Committee.

Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, DG FIA, National Coordinator NECTA, IG Islamabad police, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and representatives of security agencies attended the meeting while Chief secretaries and IGs of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir joined through video link.

Progress on the National Action Plan was reviewed while a detailed briefing was given on the progress made by all the provinces on the decisions taken in the Apex Committee meeting.

The minister directed each institution to clarify its targets in the next meeting and give a time-frame for its implementation.

The minister said that it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide security to the life and property. The country's development also involves providing all kinds of protection to the people so that economic activities may increase, he maintained.

The government will destroy all sources of support to terrorists, he said and directed to take measures on an emergency basis to increase the capacity of CTD and other anti-terrorism agencies besides making them fully operational.

The minister said the entire nation, especially the security agencies, have shown immense passion and courage in the war against terrorism. No effort should be spared in caring for the families of the martyrs and the injured, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Rana SanaUllah Gilgit Baltistan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Federal Investigation Agency May All Government IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug C ..

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug Cartel - Treasury Department

5 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to revamp education system in schoo ..

GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgi ..

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti ..

Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and ..

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Me ..

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

22 minutes ago
 Some 3.7 Million Children in Syria Face Potentiall ..

Some 3.7 Million Children in Syria Face Potentially Catastrophic Threats - UNICE ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.