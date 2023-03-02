Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said that a comprehensive and effective national strategy is required to root out the menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said that a comprehensive and effective national strategy is required to root out the menace of terrorism.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Coordination Committee established under the Central Apex Committee.

Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, DG FIA, National Coordinator NECTA, IG Islamabad police, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and representatives of security agencies attended the meeting while Chief secretaries and IGs of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir joined through video link.

Progress on the National Action Plan was reviewed while a detailed briefing was given on the progress made by all the provinces on the decisions taken in the Apex Committee meeting.

The minister directed each institution to clarify its targets in the next meeting and give a time-frame for its implementation.

The minister said that it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide security to the life and property. The country's development also involves providing all kinds of protection to the people so that economic activities may increase, he maintained.

The government will destroy all sources of support to terrorists, he said and directed to take measures on an emergency basis to increase the capacity of CTD and other anti-terrorism agencies besides making them fully operational.

The minister said the entire nation, especially the security agencies, have shown immense passion and courage in the war against terrorism. No effort should be spared in caring for the families of the martyrs and the injured, he added.