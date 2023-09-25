Open Menu

Elaborate Security Arrangements Being Ensured At High-security Zone

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Elaborate security arrangements being ensured at high-security zone

Islamabad Capital Police is committed to maintaining law and order within the federal capital and ensuring fool proof security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Islamabad Capital Police is committed to maintaining law and order within the Federal capital and ensuring fool proof security arrangements.

In response to special directives from the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police spokesman said that personnel stationed at the Margalla Road checkpoint are diligently carrying out their duties. They are meticulously verifying the identities of individuals seeking access to the high-security zone and documenting vehicle information with great attention to detail.

The high-security zone encompasses critical government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other essential assets, necessitating a steadfast dedication to their safeguarding.

Government employees entering the high-security zone are now required to prominently display their departmental identification cards. Moreover, individuals with business interests within the high-security zone are kindly urged to carry the necessary documentation and cooperate fully with the on-duty personnel.

Senior officers have issued directives to the personnel on duty, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the highest standards of diligence and professionalism. They are encouraged to foster positive relationships with citizens. Citizens, in turn, are strongly encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the "Pucar-15" helpline.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Law And Order Road Vehicle Nasir From Government

Recent Stories

AJK coalition regime committed to provide every po ..

AJK coalition regime committed to provide every possible relief to masses: AJK P ..

3 minutes ago
 SECP imposes pricing caps on digital personal loa ..

SECP imposes pricing caps on digital personal loans

3 minutes ago
 Health activists concern over heated tobacco produ ..

Health activists concern over heated tobacco products

4 minutes ago
 75 suspects shifted to police station after search ..

75 suspects shifted to police station after search operation

4 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick felicitates Saudi Arabia on nation ..

Mushaal Mullick felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss transport, trade coop ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss transport, trade cooperation

5 minutes ago
Indonesia to regulate social media sales soon: lea ..

Indonesia to regulate social media sales soon: leader

5 minutes ago
 PAL announces literary prizes

PAL announces literary prizes

5 minutes ago
 Dialogue on women empowerment held

Dialogue on women empowerment held

21 minutes ago
 SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines ..

SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines Rs 2.6mln

21 minutes ago
 Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti ..

Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti Mafia'

21 minutes ago
 Quran calligraphy exhibition held

Quran calligraphy exhibition held

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan