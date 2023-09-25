Elaborate security arrangements being ensured at high-security zone

Islamabad Capital Police is committed to maintaining law and order within the federal capital and ensuring fool proof security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Islamabad Capital Police is committed to maintaining law and order within the Federal capital and ensuring fool proof security arrangements.

In response to special directives from the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police spokesman said that personnel stationed at the Margalla Road checkpoint are diligently carrying out their duties. They are meticulously verifying the identities of individuals seeking access to the high-security zone and documenting vehicle information with great attention to detail.

The high-security zone encompasses critical government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other essential assets, necessitating a steadfast dedication to their safeguarding.

Government employees entering the high-security zone are now required to prominently display their departmental identification cards. Moreover, individuals with business interests within the high-security zone are kindly urged to carry the necessary documentation and cooperate fully with the on-duty personnel.

Senior officers have issued directives to the personnel on duty, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the highest standards of diligence and professionalism. They are encouraged to foster positive relationships with citizens. Citizens, in turn, are strongly encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the "Pucar-15" helpline.