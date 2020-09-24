UrduPoint.com
Elaborate Security Arrangements Finalized For 130 Majalis, 132 Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Elaborate security arrangements finalized for 130 Majalis, 132 processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis finalized elaborate security arrangements for 130 Majalis and 132 processions, to be organized in Rawalpindi district during Safar-ul-Muzaffar.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure law and order during Safar ul Muzaffar like Muharram.

He informed that over 500 cops were tasked to provide foolproof security cover to 21 Majalis and eight processions being organized during first Safar to fifth.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure law and order in the district.

Law and order would be maintained at all cost and a peaceful atmosphere would be provided to the public during Safar like last month of Muharram, he added.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police were deployed to ensure security, he added.

The police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

The mourners were only being allowed to join the processions from different entry points, he told.

Strict checking of vehicles were also being made at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along the routes of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes would be diverted.

