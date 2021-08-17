UrduPoint.com

Elaborate Security Arrangements Finalized For Ashura Processions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital police have finalized the security arrangements for the processions in city on 9th and 10th Muharram ul Haram

The officials of district administration and police jointly reviewed the security arrangements and expressed satisfaction over foolproof and comprehensive security arrangements in place in Capital along with contingency plan, a source said here on Tuesday.

A control room would also work to supervise and coordinate the security arrangements with all the stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and SPP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer would conduct visits of the routes of processions and majalis to monitor the arrangements.

City hospitals including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital (poly Clinic) and Capital hospital CDA have been put on alert. The ambulances of these hospitals including the district health office would be deployed in order to provide the medical cover to the participants of processions.

Extra vigilance would be maintained in and around the Majalis and on the routes of the processions in close coordination with the local peace committees and organizers.

Magistrates, SDPOs and SHOs would ensure contact with the local religious scholars and to monitor the security arrangements in their respective areas.

All entry and exit points on the routes of processions would be blocked on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The district administration would be in touch with the IESCO officials for adjusting the load management schedule in the areas and stand by arrangements for generators by the organizers.

The source said that district administration had held a detailed meetings with religious scholars of all school of thoughts and it was agreed to maintain atmosphere of brotherhood and religious tolerance.

