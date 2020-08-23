UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elaborate Security Arrangements For 1925 Majalis, 447 Muharram Processions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Elaborate security arrangements for 1925 Majalis, 447 Muharram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis have finalized elaborate security arrangements for 1925 Majalis and 447 Muharram procession, to be organized in Rawalpindi district during Muharram.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the arrangements ahead of the holy month while 6000 security personnel are being deployed to ensure law and order. All available resources would be utilized to ensure foolproof security.

He informed that total 1766 Majalis would be organized in the district during 1st to 10th of Muharram ul Haram while 316 Muharram processions including 270 traditional and 46 licensed would be taken out.

He said, total 447 processions would be taken out in Muharram while 1925 Majalis including 385 female Majalis would be organized in the district.

Law and order would be maintained at any cost and a peaceful atmosphere would be provided to the public during holy month of Muharram, he added.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police would be deployed to ensure security during Muharram, he added.

Leaves of all police personnel had been cancelled while a special 24/7 control room had also been set up in his office, the spokesman said.

Police would make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

He said strict monitoring of the processions would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would also be installed at routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where Majalis would be held.

Mourners would only be allowed to join the processions from different entry points and Quick Response Force would also be deployed for the protection of the mourners, he told.

He said special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed on 134 sensitive points.

Walk-through gates would be installed for main mourning procession, he said adding that the police officials would use metal detectors along with the private guards to be deputed at entrance gates of Imambargahs and mourning processions places.

Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exist points of the city, he added.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along routes of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes would be diverted.

He said, peace committees comprising ulema (Religious Scholars) of various sects had been formed while the district administration had banned the entry of 37 ulema belonging to different sects in the district and issued gagging orders for 13 other scholars with a view to maintain peace and inter-faith harmony during the holy month.

Total 317 processions including 40 of the category A, 64 of category B and 212 of C category would be organized. Similarly, 208 Majalis of A category, 347 of B category and 1206 of C category would be held.

In total 1761 Majalis of the district to be organized from 1st to 10th Muharram, he informed.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi TV All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

12 minutes ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

5 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.