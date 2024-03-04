Elaborate security arrangements made for polio drive in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Tank police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure foolproof security for the polio eradication campaign in the district.

A total of 1425 police personnel are on duty to ensure the peaceful conduct of the anti-polio campaign, said the district police spokesman on Monday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah and SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan are directly supervising the anti-polio campaign.

In order to ensure the safety of polio teams, early morning briefings were given and the senior police officials visited all the Basic Health Units(BHUs).

Similarly checkpoints have been set up on all internal and external routes of the district to ensure strict checking.

Moreover, the DPO conducted visits to various BHUs, checkpoints, and field deployments to check security arrangements.

During inspection, instructions were given to personnel on duty to remain vigilant to ensure the safety of teams.

He also instructed them to use bullet-proof jackets and helmets during duty, besides keeping a close watch on all suspicious activities and individuals.

APP/slm