Elaborate Security Arrangements Planned For Last Ashra Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Elaborate security arrangements planned for last Ashra of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the last Ashra of Ramazan and decided to maintain high vigilance besides enhancing patrolling measures in the city.

According to the police source, it had been decided to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the last Ashra of Ramazan and maintain close coordination with the mosque committees and also furnish the list of faithful sitting in Aitikaf during the last Ashra.

It had been decided to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incidents at the sensitive worship places. Central Police Office had directed to intensify the campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas around the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up the security of worship places. It had been also directed to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places and maintain strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the Capital.

Moreover, SHOs had been asked to enhance coordination with members of committees of shopping centres, commercial areas and mosques.

It had been asked to maintain coordination with security guards performing duties at markets and other places so that they might share any important information with them related to security.

