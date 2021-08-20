Elaborate security arrangements witnessed during Muharram in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Effective security arrangements were witnessed in Islamabad during Ashura processions and strict patrolling as well as effective policing helped ensuring peaceful conduct of religious gatherings in the city.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday appreciated the efforts of Operations Division, Security Division, Traffic Police, Special Branch and Headquarters for making effective arrangements and also thanked other law enforcement agencies and relevant stake holders in successful implementation of the security plan.

According to details, more than 10,000 personnel of Islamabad police and Rangers were assigned patrolling and security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram ( from Ist Muharram ul Haram to 9th Muharram).

More than 500 cops of Islamabad Traffic Police including one SP, four DSPs,17 Inspectors performed duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes.

All processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Following the security plan, all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials themselves visited the routes of processions and ensured effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials guided the cops and boosted their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Close liaison was maintained with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions. Cooperation of organizers was ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants was also observed.

Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in peaceful holding of all events in connection with Muharram ul Haram.

"Whether there is challenge during coronavirus or of security, Islamabad police performed effectively," IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said adding that all out efforts would be made to come upto the expectations of the people.