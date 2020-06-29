Elaborate Security measures ordered for Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Monday ordered to tighten the security in Federal Capital after incident of terrorism in Karachi.

Following these orders, DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din syed directed all zonal SPs for red-alert security in their respective areas, enhance patrolling and remain vigilant in their areas.

The DIG also directed for strict checking at all entry and exit points of the city.

Following these directions, SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held a meeting with SDPOs/SHOs of Saddar Zone. He directed all officers to beef up security of all important public and government places, VIPs and religious places.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to personally visit such places and deliver security advisories.

The SP directed for crackdown against drug sellers and dispose of all under investigation cases of previous years except cases of policy matters before June 30, 2020.

He also directed to initiate action against car and bike lifters in collaboration with ACLC and also ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders. He said that all officers should review crime hotspots and revisit patrolling plan and a comprehensive report shall be furnished to office of SP Saddar Zone after compliance.