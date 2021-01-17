UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elaborate Security Plan Devised For PDM Rally In Islamabad On Jan 19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Elaborate security plan devised for PDM rally in Islamabad on Jan 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police (Operations) have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Capital on January 19, 2021.

According to police, Operations Division of Islamabad police in consultation with the district administration have devised law and order as well as security plan for expected rally of PDM from Rawalpindi to the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19, 2021 (Tuesday).

More than 1800 personnel including five SPs, 10 DSPs will perform security as well as law & order duties under overall supervision of SSP Operations Islamabad, to ensure the implementation of code of conduct agreed between the organizers and the district administration.

The participants will park their cars in the general car park of Convention Centre and walk towards ECP after passing through walk through gates.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will issue traffic advisory with alternate routes during the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Car Traffic Rawalpindi January From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

22 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

52 minutes ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.