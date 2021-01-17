Elaborate security plan devised for PDM rally in Islamabad on Jan 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police (Operations) have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Capital on January 19, 2021.

According to police, Operations Division of Islamabad police in consultation with the district administration have devised law and order as well as security plan for expected rally of PDM from Rawalpindi to the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19, 2021 (Tuesday).

More than 1800 personnel including five SPs, 10 DSPs will perform security as well as law & order duties under overall supervision of SSP Operations Islamabad, to ensure the implementation of code of conduct agreed between the organizers and the district administration.

The participants will park their cars in the general car park of Convention Centre and walk towards ECP after passing through walk through gates.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will issue traffic advisory with alternate routes during the rally.